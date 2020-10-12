Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mountainside Lutheran Church
1 Harris Road
Mount Wellington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil LINDSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Francis LINDSTROM

Add a Memory
Neil Francis LINDSTROM Notice
LINDSTROM, Neil Francis. Neil Francis Lindstrom of Auckland was welcomed into the arms of his Saviour on 8 October 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, much loved father of Kristen, Stephen and Margaret, Peter and Jill, and Lisa and Ian. Cherished grandfather of Anneliese, Thomas, Conrad, Sofia and Eleanor. A Service for Neil will be held at the Mountainside Lutheran Church, 1 Harris Road, Mount Wellington on Saturday 17 October at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland City Mission, PO Box 5352, Wellesley Street, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Lindstrom Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -