LINDSTROM, Neil Francis. Neil Francis Lindstrom of Auckland was welcomed into the arms of his Saviour on 8 October 2020 aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, much loved father of Kristen, Stephen and Margaret, Peter and Jill, and Lisa and Ian. Cherished grandfather of Anneliese, Thomas, Conrad, Sofia and Eleanor. A Service for Neil will be held at the Mountainside Lutheran Church, 1 Harris Road, Mount Wellington on Saturday 17 October at 11am, to be followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland City Mission, PO Box 5352, Wellesley Street, Auckland would be appreciated. All communications to the Lindstrom Family, c/- PO Box 56013, Dominion Road, Auckland 1446.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020