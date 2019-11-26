|
ADAMS, Neil Edward George. Passed away peacefully at Pukekohe hospital on 22 November 2019, surrounded by his family at the age of 74 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Bev; loved father to Raewyn and Geoff, Jo and Matt, Johnny and Dana, and Wendy and Ross. Very special Grandad to Millie, Caleb, Kate, Jack, Jessie, Charlie, Ryan, and Hayden. Special thanks to the staff at Pukekohe Hospice. A service to farewell Neil will be held at St. Peter's in the Forest Anglican Church, cnr of Bombay and Paparata Rds, Bombay, on Thursday 28th November at 11am, followed by burial and a gathering in the Club Rooms on Paparata Rd.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 26, 2019