Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Pauanui Club
31 Sheppard Avenue
Pauanui
CHRISTIE, Neil David. Passed away peacefully at home, on 25 March 2020. Much loved husband and friend of Heather. Adored Dad of Emma and Kevin, and Jane. Adored Granddad of Liam and Rory, Olivia, Pippa and Annabel. Generous, kind, loyal and loving, he touched so many lives and cared about so many people. We are so grateful for all the love and support shown to Neil and our family at this time. Privately cremated. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Neil's life will be held at the Pauanui Club, 31 Sheppard Avenue, Pauanui, on Friday 3 July, at 1.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2020
