CHRISTIE, Neil David. Passed away peacefully at home, on 25 March 2020. Much loved husband and friend of Heather. Adored Dad of Emma and Kevin, Jane and Simon. Adored Granddad of Liam and Rory, Olivia, Pippa and Annabel. Generous, kind, loyal and loving, he touched so many lives and cared about so many people. We are so grateful for all the love and support shown to Neil and our family at this time. Privately cremated. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Neil's life will take place after the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 28, 2020