Neil Clarton FISHER

Neil Clarton FISHER Notice
FISHER, Neil Clarton. Peacefully slipped away at The Moxon Centre on Wednesday, 18th September 2019. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the Late Pat. Beloved son of the Late Robert and the Late Myrtle. Loved brother of the Late Jean and the Late Keith Fisher. Special brother-in-law to Sister Marie Cummins (Sydney). A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish of Cambridge, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Tuesday, the 24th of September 2019 at 11:00am followed by the burial at Pukerimu Cemetery. Donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Fisher Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
