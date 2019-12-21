|
CLARKSON, Neil. Mina, Jadin and whanau, alongside the Clarkson whanau wish to express our sincere thanks to all the "Russell Medical Centre Staff - Kerikeri Hospice Staff - Russell RSA Executive and Members" plus the wonderful people of our surrounding communities for their love and support in farewelling a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather and best friend "Gar". We are humbled by the endless kai, koha, aroha and awhi we received. Words cannot express how much we deeply appreciate all the help which had been given in our time of pain and sadness. As it is impossible to thank everyone concerned individually and those unknown helpers for your time and contribution, we would like everyone to please accept this acknowledgement as our token of our heartfelt love. Nga mihi aroha kia koutou (love to you all)
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 21, 2019