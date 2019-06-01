|
|
|
ABEL, Neil Bremner. (1940-2019). Loved husband of the late Jan; father of Kate and Steve; Grandpa of Sophie, Quinn and Isabelle. Father-in- law of Karl and Deborah. Brother of Gaynor, Ian and Don. Rower, computer analyst, Auckland Councillor, social activist, traveller, Green. Died peacefully 30 May 2019. Neil's service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 6 June at 12 noon followed by burial.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
