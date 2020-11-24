Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 27, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako
144 Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil WYLIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Andrew WYLIE


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Neil Andrew WYLIE Notice
WYLIE, Neil Andrew. 24 August 1961 - 21 November 2020 On Saturday 21st November 2020 our treasured Neil passed away, at home in Kerikeri surrounded by his family, after a brave battle that he couldn't win. Aged 59 years. Beloved husband and soul mate of Jeanne-Marie (Jim), adored Dad of David and Rachel, Lauren and Ben Williams, Scott and Tessa. Proud Grandad of Isla, Luke and Caitlyn. Loved son of the late John and Barbara Wylie, loved son-in- law of Ngaire Tiller, treasured brother of Judith and Grant Lander, Peter and Shay-Lee Wylie and fun uncle of all their families. A loyal friend to many. An immense loss but he will always walk beside us. Grateful thanks to Hospice Mid-Northland and staff at Bay of Islands Hospital for their kind and compassionate care of Neil. A service to celebrate Neil's life will be held on Friday 27 November 2020 at 2:30pm at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations in Neil's memory to Hospice Mid- Northland would be very much appreciated www.hospicemn. org.nz Our mighty totara has fallen.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -