SOKOL, Nedjelko (Ned). In loving memory of Nedjelko who passed away on 5 November 2009. 11 years have gone by and there is so much we miss about you. A smile on your face, your hearty laugh and the warmth of your embrace. We miss hearing your voice and spending time with you but what we miss the most is you. To the world you were Ned and to us you were the world. You are in our thoughts everyday and in our hearts you will always stay. We will love and miss you forever. Anka, Goran, Katica, Stefan, Anija and Niko.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 5, 2020
