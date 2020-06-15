|
SOKOLICH, Neda. Passed away peacefully on 12 June 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Zeljko, much loved mother and mother in law of Des and Fiona, Marija and Wayne. A very special Baba to Stephanie, Alicia, Victoria and Caitlin. Pocivao U Miru A service for Neda will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Wednesday 17 June 2020 at 12.30pm. All communications to the Sokolich Family c/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 15 to June 16, 2020