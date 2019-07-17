|
|
|
ANDERSON, Neal Malcolm. On July 15th 2019 peacefully at Tauranga Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loved father and father in law of Janine and Daryl, Joanne and Chris, Darryl and Brooke, and Dion. Cherished Grumpa of 9 and Great Poppa of 6. Family and friends are welcome to gather and share at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga on Thursday 18th July at 12 noon. A special thanks to all the staff who looked after Neal at Tauranga Hospital for their wonderful care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2019