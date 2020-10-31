|
YOUSEF, Nazley (Nazele Abo Elfadel). Passed away peacefully at Lady Allum Rest Home, Auckland on October 25 - just a few days before her 91st birthday. Much loved and cherished wife of the late Abdel Ghany and adored mother and mother-in-law to Adel and Robyn, Emad and Sue Lee, Essam and Naglaa, Alaa and Gladys and Amro and Serene. Treasured Setu (grandmother) to Tarek and Khaled, Sameer, Jehan, Deena, Omar, Farrah and Esa, Nadia and Amir, Ahmed and Omar, Nazley, Mostafa and Mariam and Savannah along with their spouses Caroline, Ross, Eman, Scott, Jarrod, David, Travis and Nicole. Special Setu Kabira (great grandmother) to Caleb, Brooklyn and Gabriella, Azara and Nazley, Zaki and Nile, Myla and Tali, Sayf and Saleem, Layla and Alexander. Known to many as Mama, Nazley was the much respected matriarch of the local Egyptian and Arabic community. She was renowned for her generosity and warm hospitality - extended to all - and her legendary cooking. The Yousef/Youssef Family wish to thank the staff of the North Shore Hospital and give special thanks to the wonderful and caring team at Lady Allum Rest Home. In the Islamic tradition, Nazley's funeral was held on Monday. RIP Mama/Setu - so loved by so many. Communications PO Box 22247, Otahuhu, Auckland 1640 or [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020