REID, Nathaniel Burns (Nat). Born January 25, 1940. Passed away on January 22, 2020. To our darling Nat who died January 22, after a short illness. Beloved husband to Sue, a wonderful Father to Steven, Julie, Michelle, Michael, Leanne, Gary and Rebecca. Much loved Papa to 21 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. You will be forever loved and missed more than words could ever say. Nat will be laid to rest on 31 January 2020 after a service celebrating his life at Te Atatu Congregational Church commencing at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 29, 2020