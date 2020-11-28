|
STRONGMAN, Nathan Lawrence. Born July 27, 1971. Passed away on November 26, 2020. We are broken hearted that our incredible husband and father has passed away. Nathan was the most loving, humble, giving human there could be. It has been an absolute privilege and blessing being loved by him. Nathan will be travelling home to his family Marae in Mania, Coromandel on Sunday followed by a service at the Coromandel Rugby Club on Tuesday 1st December at 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020