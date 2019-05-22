|
DALY, Natalie Rubena. Passed away peacefully in Hamilton on Monday 20th May 2019 aged 89 years. Much loved wife of the late Terry. Treasured mother and mother in law of Kevin and Carol, Fiona and Paul. Much loved grandmother to Elton and Lizzy, Leon and Nikki, Leanne and Steve, Rayden, Sheree and Lyndon. Adored great grandmother to Maddison, Morgan, Thomas, Connor, Fynn, Tristan, Susan, Sophia, Jeremy, Rachel and Oliver. A service for Natalie will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, 25 May 2019 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Daly family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2019
