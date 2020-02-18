|
REID, Natalie June. Passed peacefully with family by her side on Sunday 16 February 2020, aged 88. Dearly loved wife of the late Douglas. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Coral and John, Bruce and Linda, Wayne and Nadine, Lynette and William. Loved Gran of Janine, Michelle, Kent, Brendon, Daniel, Scott, Kelly, Aaron, Michaela, and Gran Gran of Jessica, Samuel, Joshua, Sophia, Harper, Quinn, Penelope, Thomas. A service to celebrate Natalie's life will be held in the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Friday 21 February at 10.30am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2020