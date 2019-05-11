REID, Natalie Elizabeth Lorraine (nee Ritchie). Born 10 June 1931 Passed away 02 May 2019. Aged 87. Treasured only daughter of the late Dr Russell and Mrs Sybil Ritchie. Adored wife of John Douglas Reid for 67 years. Cherished and loved mother of Paul and Richard. Respected and loved Mother-in- law to Lesley Ray and Lianne Reid and Nan to her four grandchildren, Chris, Ian, Richelle and Katelyn, and great- grandson Kyle. In respecting her wishes a private cremation has taken place. Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Still loved, still close, still very dear. May the winds of love blow softly, and whisper for you to hear, that we will always love you, and forever keep you near. "By love serve" was her St Cuthbert's school motto and she lived her life by applying this principle. A generous and loving spirit during her long life. Rest in peace lovely lady. You will be sadly missed by all. Forever in our hearts. A lover of and advocate for all animals. Our gratitude to the staff of Mercy Hospice and ADHB for their support of Natalie in her home of 59 years. Communications to 12 Kelsey Crescent, Hillsborough, Auckland, 1042. Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019