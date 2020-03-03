Home

Funeral
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Our Lady Star of the Sea Church
Picton Street
Howick
Natalie Alice (Keene) OWEN


1989 - 2020
Natalie Alice (Keene) OWEN Notice
OWEN, Natalie Alice (nee Keene). Born March 20, 1989. Passed away on March 1, 2020. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. After bravely fighting cancer for a year and a half, Natalie passed away suddenly and peacefully, surrounded by love. She is forever cherished and adored. Funeral to be held 1.30pm on Friday 6 March at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Picton Street, Howick. In lieu of flowers please donate to Pinc and Steel and Dove Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
