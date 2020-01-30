Home

HOWELL, Naomi Ida. Peacefully surrounded by her loving and caring family, at Hillview Home, Te Kuiti, on Friday 24th January 2020. In her 99th year. Loved daughter of the late Stanley and Ida. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Althea and Keith Hudson (deceased), Nancy and the late Arthur Waite, Colin and Barbara (deceased), Graham (deceased), Jill (deceased), Bruce and Pat, Alan and Shirley, Dale and Hugh Channon (deceased), Janice and Bob Longdon. Cherished aunty to all her nieces and nephews and their families. Naomi's wishes to have a private family farewell have been held followed by a private cremation. VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
