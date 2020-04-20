|
CAMPBELL, Naomi Clare (Clare - Nam) (nee Clare). Passed away on April 16, 2020. Darling Auntie - we cant quite believe you aren't with us any longer. You are a most beloved and special person to us all. You were without doubt one of the funniest most irreverent people we knew. I can still hear your conversation-stopping laugh now. You were one in a million and we loved you. Your huge personality and laugh will live with us forever. You are already a legend in our stories and will live on forever. Love Rose, Fiona, Jonathan, Jeremy and James, Tamsin, Duncan, Rafferty, Leo and Emilia
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2020