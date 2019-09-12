|
CRAIG, Nancye Anne Kathleen (nee Ralls). Passed away on 11th September 2019 at Erin Park Hospital, Manurewa, in her 91st year. Dearly loved wife of the late Wallace Craig and loved mother and mother in law of Allan and Jane and Peter and Megan. Treasured grandma of Katie, Matthew, Mitchell, Finn and MacKenzie and adored 'Grandma Bean' to her great grandsons Hunter, Cooper and Spencer. A beautiful, kind lady with a very big heart. She will be sadly missed by all of her friends and family. Forever in our hearts. Now at peace. A celebration of Nancye's life will be held in the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery,100-102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Monday 16th September at 12:00 midday. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Alzheimer's Auckland can be made on line at bit.ly/ nakcraig1109
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 12, 2019