Nancy (Sandoy) WRIGHT-SANDOY

WRIGHT-SANDOY, Nancy (nee Sandoy). On Tuesday 21 May 2019, Mum's journey in life peacefully came to an end. We invite you to a celebration of Nancy that will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Saturday 25 May 2019 at 3.30pm. We would like to thank the Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby for their heartfelt care and overwhelming accomodation to all who loved mum. In honour of Nancy please wear bright colours and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice would be appreciated. Rest in Love Mum x



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
