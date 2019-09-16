Home

Nancy Te Urupiki (Ngatai) PAPUNI

Nancy Te Urupiki (Ngatai) PAPUNI Notice
PAPUNI, Nancy Te Urupiki (nee Ngatai). Peacefully passed away on Sunday 15 September, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arorangi. Wonderful mum to Charlie and Miss, Maria, Doug and Matiu and Sharon. Awesome Nan to Lindsay, Jade, Turi, Tyler, Mikael, Codi, Poihipi and Pita. Fantastic Nannan to Madison, Cassie, Wayverley, Jahrome, Sofia and Izaiah. Nancy will be lying at Tunohopu Marae from Monday 16 September 2019. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday 18 September 2019 at 10am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019
