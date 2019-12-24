Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Nancy Ruth (Day) MINNEE

MINNEE, Nancy Ruth (nee Day). Passed away peacefully on the 22nd December 2019, dearly loved wife to the late Hendrikus Johannes Lodewyk Minnee, very much beloved mother to Clifford, Eugene, Jane and Jacqueline; loved mother in law of Kate, Steven and Murray. A loving grandmother to Claire, Anthony, Anna, Maria, Daniel and Madeline and great grandmother to Isaiah, Micah, Sophie, Summer, Jasmine, Nina, Tamsin and Genevieve. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Friday 27th December at 3.00pm. "At home now in God's presence."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
