MINNEE, Nancy Ruth (nee Day). Passed away peacefully on the 22nd December 2019, dearly loved wife to the late Hendrikus Johannes Lodewyk Minnee, very much beloved mother to Clifford, Eugene, Jane and Jacqueline; loved mother in law of Kate, Steven and Murray. A loving grandmother to Claire, Anthony, Anna, Maria, Daniel and Madeline and great grandmother to Isaiah, Micah, Sophie, Summer, Jasmine, Nina, Tamsin and Genevieve. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Friday 27th December at 3.00pm. "At home now in God's presence."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019