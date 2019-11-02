|
|
|
PARSONS, Nancy. On 30 October 2019, 2019 at Aria Gardens Rest Home Care after a short illness, aged 85 years. Loved wife of 54 years of Reg (deceased); dearly loved mother of Tony (deceased), Raewyn, Kevin, Jenny; mother in law to Grant, Gary and Jo; loved Grandmother of Leticia, Curt, Davin, David, Amber, Travis, Ashley, and Corey; and a Great-Grandmother of 10. A private service to celebrate the life of Nancy will be held for family only.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019