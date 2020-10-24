|
CAREY, Nancy Olga. On Thursday, 22nd October 2020, peacefully, at her daughter's residence. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken and the late Garth. Much loved mother of Penny and the late Craig, mother in law of Dean. Beloved grandmother of Rachel, Hannah and Amy and their families. A service to celebrate Nan's life will be held at The North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium Chapel, 235 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Tuesday, the 27th of October 2020 at 10:00 AM. Our grateful thanks to the staff of Summerset Falls Care Centre for their love and support. All communications to "The Carey Family", C/- P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2020