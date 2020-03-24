|
BURROWS Nancy (Annie) (nee Walker). Born 9 July 1928. Passed away Monday, 23 March 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Mum of Kenneth, Richard and Lynne. Mother-in-law of Pauline, Jill, Roy and Judy. Grandmother of Teresa and Neil, Debbie and Ryan, Travis and Megan, Gareth, Cushla and Tony, Alistair and Morgan. Great- Grandmother of Harrison, Callum, Jackson, Daniel, Reeve, Emily, Ricky, Bella, Leo, Tyson, Jake, Thalia and Zian. You have been an inspiration to your family, extended family and friends and the lessons of life, love, forgiveness, integrity, generosity. Mum was the best! She filled our hearts with joy and gave us a life full of laughter and music. Mothers Words "If I should go tomorrow it would never be goodbye for I have left my heart with you so don't you cry. The love that's deep within me shall reach you from the stars. You'll feel it from the heavens and it will heal the scars. Special Note: There will be no funeral because of the situation at present. For any communications please contact Lynne: [email protected] or Kenneth: [email protected] gmail.com
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020