Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
07-846 1561
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Mary (Young) BAKER

Add a Memory
Nancy Mary (Young) BAKER Notice
BAKER, Nancy Mary (nee Young). Passed away peacefully on 29 July 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Most dearly loved mother of Jenny and Dennis Shepherd, Carol and Paul Bennett, Bev and Gary Newdick, Shirley and Hudson Millar. Grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10. "Forever in our hearts". A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Chapel Hill Community Church, 2 Cate Road, Rototuna, Hamilton on Thursday, 1 August 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Baker family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.