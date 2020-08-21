Home

Nancy Margaret (Knight) MORRISON

Nancy Margaret (Knight) MORRISON Notice
MORRISON, Nancy Margaret (nee Knight). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 19th August 2020, at Matamata Country Lodge. in her 99th Year. Wife of the late Bruce. Mother and mother in law of Mary Anne, Malcolm, Allan and Gayle, Diana and Chris, and Paul. Loved grandma of Sam, Rebecca, Louise, Amanda, Cathrine, Kieta, Tim, Beth, Georgia and Taylor and 8 great grandchildren. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of The Matamata Country Lodge. A service for Nancy will be held at a later date. All communications c/- the Morrison family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020
