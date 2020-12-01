|
ANDERSON, Nancy Margaret (nee Black). The Chairman, Council, CEO | Principal and the Haileybury community are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Nan Anderson, who passed away in Auckland on 22 October 2020. Nan was the older daughter of Sholto Black, Haileybury's fourth Headmaster from 1942-1953, and his wife Betty. Nan and her younger sister Mary attended Haileybury for several years at Preparatory level in the early 1940s, as the only girls in what was then exclusively a boys' School. After later returning to her native New Zealand, Nan retained close ties with the School and the many friends she made there. She is remembered with great affection for her warmth and grace. Our heartfelt sympathies are extended to Nan's family.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 1, 2020