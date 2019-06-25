Home

Nancy Mae (nee Bellamy) (Nan) WINE

Nancy Mae (nee Bellamy) (Nan) WINE Notice
WINE, Nancy Mae (Nan) (nee Bellamy). Peacefully on Saturday, 22nd June 2019, at Cardrona Resthome, Putaruru. Aged 87. Loved wife of 67 years and soulmate of Mike. Loved mum of Jocelyn, David and Marg, Isobel and the late Jeff, Howard and Trisha. Loved grandmother of 8 and great grandmother of 11 grandchildren. In accordance with Nan's wishes a private cremation has already taken place. All communications c/- the Wine family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
