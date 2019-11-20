Home

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Augustine's Church
Britannia Street
Petone
Nancy June (Brazendale) WALKER

Nancy June (Brazendale) WALKER Notice
WALKER, Nancy June (nee Brazendale). Passed away peacefully on Monday 18th November 2019 at Malvina Major Retirement Village. Dearly loved Wife of the late Bruce. Loved Mother and Mother-in- law to Marylou and Fraser; Bernice and Mike; Simon and Tracey. Loving Nan to Nick, Kate, Joe; Laura, Sam, Julia; Chris, Alice, Charlotte. Great Nan of Jack. All communications to the Walker Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Nancy will be held at St Augustine's Church, Britannia Street, Petone on Friday 22nd November 2019 at 11.00am. Croft Funeral Home Ph 04 569 7072 Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
