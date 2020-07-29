Home

Nancy Joan (Delamare) FIELD

Nancy Joan (Delamare) FIELD Notice
FIELD, Nancy Joan (nee Delamare). On 27th July 2020 Nancy passed away at the Logan Campbell Retirement Village; aged 99 years, 9 months and 9 days. Nancy was the wife of the late Jack. Loved by son and daughter in law Alan and Jillian (Australia), Grandma of Jane and Benjamin (Minnesota, USA), Aunt of Murray and Sue, and her extended family. A life of dignity, well lived. In accordance with Nancy's wishes a private cremation has been held. Our sincere thanks to the wonderfully caring and supportive staff at Logan Campbell.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 29, 2020
