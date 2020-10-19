Home

Nancy Jean (Eccles) MOORE


1937 - 2020
Nancy Jean (Eccles) MOORE Notice
MOORE, Nancy Jean (nee Eccles). Born July 23, 1937. Passed away peacefully at Eden Village with Roy on October 14th 2020 aged 83 years. Cherished wife of Roy, married 57 years. Beloved Mother to her four daughters and their partners Susan and Mark, Heather, Karen and Rob and Jocelyn. Adored grandmother of Emma, Laura, Milly, Grace, Lucy, Hannah, Kate and Jake. Daughter of the late John and Hilda Eccles. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Mary, Barbara, Ian and Wynn. Forever in our hearts. A private service was held on Saturday 17th October.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2020
