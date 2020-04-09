Home

Nancy Irene LEALAND

Nancy Irene LEALAND Notice
LEALAND, Nancy Irene. 4 August 1922 31 March 2020 Passed away on Sunshine Coast, Queensland. Much loved wife of Don (deceased). Loving Mum of Carol, Donna and Ron and Kay (deceased). Loved mother in law of Jack and Terri. Dearly loved Nan of Stephanie and Mac, Virginia and Quanah and Marc. Much loved great Nan of Noah, Micah, Aidan, Oscar and Sean. She would not ask for grief or tears just remembrance through the years. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
