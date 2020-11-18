|
|
|
COLLIS, Nancy Harvie (nee Graham). Passed away peacefully on Friday 7th November 2020, Gold Coast, Australia, formerly from Auckland and Levin. Much loved Mother of Paul, Fiona, Tony and Lynette. Grandmother of Jessica, Royce, Dean, Magenta, Cayden, Luke, Ashleigh, John, Richard, Jackson and William. Great Grandmother of Roman, Liberty, Corban, Camille and Isla Grace. For the link to view the funeral online contact Lynette [email protected] Service to be broadcast at the Collis home 1052 Queen Street East, Levin, entrance off Redwood Grove, on Friday 20th November at 5:00pm. Family and friends welcome. Pot luck dinner to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020