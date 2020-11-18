Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 20, 2020
5:00 p.m.
the Collis home
1052 Queen Street East,
Levin
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy COLLIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Harvie (Graham) COLLIS

Add a Memory
Nancy Harvie (Graham) COLLIS Notice
COLLIS, Nancy Harvie (nee Graham). Passed away peacefully on Friday 7th November 2020, Gold Coast, Australia, formerly from Auckland and Levin. Much loved Mother of Paul, Fiona, Tony and Lynette. Grandmother of Jessica, Royce, Dean, Magenta, Cayden, Luke, Ashleigh, John, Richard, Jackson and William. Great Grandmother of Roman, Liberty, Corban, Camille and Isla Grace. For the link to view the funeral online contact Lynette [email protected] Service to be broadcast at the Collis home 1052 Queen Street East, Levin, entrance off Redwood Grove, on Friday 20th November at 5:00pm. Family and friends welcome. Pot luck dinner to follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -