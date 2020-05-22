Home

Nancy Hamilton (Nan) TWOMEY

Nancy Hamilton (Nan) TWOMEY Notice
TWOMEY, Nancy Hamilton (Nan). Passed away peacefully on 19 May 2020 at St Andrews Village, aged 94. Much cherished wife of the late Maurice, loved father and father-in-law of Judy, Peter and Lissa, Ian and Philippa. Loving grandmother to Jonathan, Edward, Kate and Annabel. A service for Nan will be held on Tuesday 26 May. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend the funeral. Please note that a Memorial will also be held at a later date when the Covid restrictions ease.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020
