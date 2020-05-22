|
|
|
TWOMEY, Nancy Hamilton (Nan). Passed away peacefully on 19 May 2020 at St Andrews Village, aged 94. Much cherished wife of the late Maurice, loved father and father-in-law of Judy, Peter and Lissa, Ian and Philippa. Loving grandmother to Jonathan, Edward, Kate and Annabel. A service for Nan will be held on Tuesday 26 May. Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend the funeral. Please note that a Memorial will also be held at a later date when the Covid restrictions ease.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 22, 2020