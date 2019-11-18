|
BRUNNING, Nancy Grace. Ahakoa kua katohia mai koe e te ringa kaha o Aituā, i pakanga koe i a ia, mate tonu atu. E rere wairua atu koe ki ō tini i te pō. Takoto, e moe, okioki. On the 16th November 2019, our beautiful māmā, tuahine, aunty, nani and friend followed the call of her tīpuna and now makes her way to Hawaiiki. She will lie at Raukawa Marae, Mill Road, ?taki. The final service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at the Marae. Kia au tō moe e te māreikura. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019