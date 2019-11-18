Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy BRUNNING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Grace BRUNNING

Add a Memory
Nancy Grace BRUNNING Notice
BRUNNING, Nancy Grace. Ahakoa kua katohia mai koe e te ringa kaha o Aituā, i pakanga koe i a ia, mate tonu atu. E rere wairua atu koe ki ō tini i te pō. Takoto, e moe, okioki. On the 16th November 2019, our beautiful māmā, tuahine, aunty, nani and friend followed the call of her tīpuna and now makes her way to Hawaiiki. She will lie at Raukawa Marae, Mill Road, ?taki. The final service will take place at 11.30am on Wednesday 20th November 2019 at the Marae. Kia au tō moe e te māreikura. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -