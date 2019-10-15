|
|
|
MORTON, Nancy Florence (nee Caldwell). Born January 04, 1927. Passed away at Patrick Ferry Rest home on 10th October 2019; aged 92 years. Much loved wife of the late Ken Morton, devoted Mum of Pamela, Allan, Brian and Christopher, loved Nana to 12 grandchildren, old Nana to 32 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grand-children. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday 17th October at St Annes Community Hall, 756 Beach Rd, Browns Bay.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019