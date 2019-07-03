Home

Nancy Emily (Nan) EARLY

EARLY, Nancy Emily (Nan). Suddenly but peacefully in the presence of her loved ones at Wellington Hospital on Sunday 30 June 2019, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Reg. Dearly loved and special mother, mother-in-law, Nana and Great Nana of Steve and Bo, Michelle and Mark, Karl (deceased), Mathew, Elaine and Hayden; Phil and Jenny, Denise, Jo and Scarlett, Greig (UK); Liz and Murray, Hannah and Justin (Melbourne), Daniel and Aryanne. In accordance with Nan's wishes a private service to farewell her will be held. Messages may be sent to "The Family of Nan Early" c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Ninness Funeral Home Porirua (04) 2374174 www.ninness.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
