Davis Funeral Home
2A Udys Road
Manukau City , Auckland
09 576 7108
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Purewa All Saints Chapel
100 St Johns Rd
Meadowbank
Nancy Ellen JILLINGS

Nancy Ellen JILLINGS Notice
JILLINGS, Nancy Ellen. On 9 January 2020, peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 94. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Karen, Briar, and Carla and Craig. Loved Gran and Great Gran. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at the Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Wednesday 15 of January at 10.00am. Special thanks to the medical team at Middlemore, especially the nurses.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
