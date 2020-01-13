|
|
|
JILLINGS, Nancy Ellen. On 9 January 2020, peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 94. Much loved wife of the late Ray. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Glenn and Karen, Briar, and Carla and Craig. Loved Gran and Great Gran. A service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held at the Purewa All Saints Chapel, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank on Wednesday 15 of January at 10.00am. Special thanks to the medical team at Middlemore, especially the nurses.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 13, 2020