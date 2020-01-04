|
|
|
RYAN, Nancy Elizabeth (nee Bootten). Born December 15, 1929. Passed away on December 30, 2019, at Cedor Manor, Tauranga, aged 90. Loved wife of the late John Thomas Ryan. Loving mother of Chris and Christine, Mark (deceased) and Faye Ryan. Devoted sister to Roger and Raewin Bootten and family. Loving grandmother to Paul and Uli Ryan, Anna and John Devoy, Kelly and Tim Marriott, Sarah and Mark Scobie, Lisa Ryan and Anthony Baker, Jemma Ryan, Kate Ryan and Paul Klein, and Reid Beban. Proud great grandmother of 12. A private family service was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Te Awamutu. May she rest in peace. All communication to the Ryan family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020