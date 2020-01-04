Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Elizabeth (Bootten) RYAN


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Nancy Elizabeth (Bootten) RYAN Notice
RYAN, Nancy Elizabeth (nee Bootten). Born December 15, 1929. Passed away on December 30, 2019, at Cedor Manor, Tauranga, aged 90. Loved wife of the late John Thomas Ryan. Loving mother of Chris and Christine, Mark (deceased) and Faye Ryan. Devoted sister to Roger and Raewin Bootten and family. Loving grandmother to Paul and Uli Ryan, Anna and John Devoy, Kelly and Tim Marriott, Sarah and Mark Scobie, Lisa Ryan and Anthony Baker, Jemma Ryan, Kate Ryan and Paul Klein, and Reid Beban. Proud great grandmother of 12. A private family service was held at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Te Awamutu. May she rest in peace. All communication to the Ryan family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -