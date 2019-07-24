Home

Nancy Elizabeth BAILLIE

Nancy Elizabeth BAILLIE Notice
BAILLIE, Nancy Elizabeth. On 22nd July 2019 peacefully at Edmund Hillary Hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Dugald. Much loved Mother and Mother in Law of Warren and Denise, Stephen and Glenda. Loving Grandma of six and Great Grandma of eight. Loved Sister of Rylvia. A funeral service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held in the Manurewa Bible Church, 84 Maich Road, Manurewa on Thursday 25th July at 11.00am prior to a private burial. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
