LEE, Nancy Dawn. Died suddenly on 18th April 2020, within lockdown confinements. She was predeceased by her husband Eric Arthur Lee 10 months ago. Beloved mother of Arthur, Erica, Karen, Paul, and Leanne. Cherished grandmother of Iona, Dikeena, Timara and Zachariah and proud great grandmother of Kayne, Leeara and Erikha. Due to the current situation, a private cremation has taken place and a gathering for family and friends will be held when circumstances permit.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 21, 2020