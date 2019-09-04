|
|
|
BALLARD, Nancy Carrick (nee Bell-Booth). Born 23 August 1917. Passed away peacefully on 30 August 2019, aged 102 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Rob, Gay and James, Sue and John. Loved nana of Alice and Jacob, Melissa and Rebecca, Shannon and Georgia; great nana of Kyla, Emily and Oliver, Taylah and Noah. Loved sister of the late Rex and the late Lloyd. Special thanks to the staff of Northbridge Rest Home for their love and care of Nancy. A service will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Saturday 21 September 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019