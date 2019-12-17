|
DAWSON, Nancy Brenda (Nan). RNZA W3377 Passed away on Saturday 14 December 2019, at home, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Wayne and Colleen, Sharon and Laurie, Lorraine and Richard, Len and Janice. Cherished Nana of Suzanne (deceased), Rodney, Kyla, Dana, Aaron, and Jared, her great grandchildren, and (Goldie). A service to celebrate Nan's life will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany, on Friday 20 December at 12.30 pm, followed by private cremation. Communications for the Dawson family can be sent c/o PO Box 302 524, North Harbour 0751.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 17, 2019