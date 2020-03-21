|
|
|
BOWMAN, Nancy (A.D) On Friday 20th March 2020, passed away peacefully at Northbridge Village, aged 97 years. Deeply loved daughter of Susan and Archibald Bowman (both deceased), and much loved sister and sister- in-law of Jessie and Albert, Archie and Joyce, Jim, Roy and Zillah, Frank (all deceased) and Robin. A beautiful, elegant lady whose journey has finally come to its end. Much loved by her family and many friends. In light of the times in which we live, a family only service for Nancy will be held at Windsor Funerals, 422 Glenfield Rd, Glenfield at 1pm Wednesday 25th March. All correspondence to Windsor Funerals, PO Box 65385, Mairangi Bay, 0754 Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020