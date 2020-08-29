|
BREDIN, Nancy Agnes Day (Nancy). Passed away peacefully on 27 August 2020, after a long battle with dementia, with her beloved husband by her side. Now in the loving arms of Jesus. Cherished wife of Albert, much loved mum of Angela, Mark, and Melinda and mother-in-law of Duncan. Huge thanks to the wonderful staff at Blue Gum Hospital in Warkworth for taking such great care of our dear Nancy over the last few years. A memorial service to celebrate Nancy's life will be held in place of a funeral in due course. Our wee Nanc ? forever in our hearts. 2 Corinthians 5:8 "We are confident, to be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020