EDMONDS, Nance Jane. Passed peacefully on 13 August 2020 Aged 91. Beloved Wife of the late Graham, and sister to Mary and the late Syd Hewetson. Sister in law of Touzelle and the late Laurie Edmonds, and the late Marjorie and Ian McNielage. Cherished and loving Mother of Janet, Catherine, Lionel, the late little Graham, Sally, Lisa and son- in-law Pieter. Loved and adored Nanny to Rhozie, Brodie, Jannine, Jared, Adam, Erica, Maxim, Leo, Kyle, Alec and Callum. Great Grandma to Madison, Mack, and Ellanore. Aunty to Kurt, Mark, Kathleen and Jane. A service to celebrate Nance's life will be held on Sunday 16th August at 12 noon at Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020