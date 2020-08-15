Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nance EDMONDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nance Jane EDMONDS

Add a Memory
Nance Jane EDMONDS Notice
EDMONDS, Nance Jane. Passed peacefully on 13 August 2020 Aged 91. Beloved Wife of the late Graham, and sister to Mary and the late Syd Hewetson. Sister in law of Touzelle and the late Laurie Edmonds, and the late Marjorie and Ian McNielage. Cherished and loving Mother of Janet, Catherine, Lionel, the late little Graham, Sally, Lisa and son- in-law Pieter. Loved and adored Nanny to Rhozie, Brodie, Jannine, Jared, Adam, Erica, Maxim, Leo, Kyle, Alec and Callum. Great Grandma to Madison, Mack, and Ellanore. Aunty to Kurt, Mark, Kathleen and Jane. A service to celebrate Nance's life will be held on Sunday 16th August at 12 noon at Rosebank Chapel, 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.



logo

logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nance's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -