Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Church Street
Devonport
COCHRANE, Nance Elma (nee Murray). Passed away 28 January 2020; aged 92 years. Cherished Wife of the late Alec. Much loved mum and mum in law of Gay and the late John, Laurie and Heather, Kathy and Craig, Terry and Sue, and all her grand children and great grand children. Gone to greener pastures A service for Nance will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Church Street, Devonport on Monday 03 February at 2.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
